Alia Bhatt Looks Ravishing As She Steps Out In The City In An Elegant Yet Affordable Co-ord Set, Details Inside

Alia Bhatt will never make exceptions when it comes to fashion, from red carpet events to airport looks to even a chill day out and about in the city, she always puts her best foot forward fashion-wise. Her know-how of when to wear what and how to wear it is simply remarkable and the best part is the fact that she is never scared to sport a simple look. Her simple looks are always noteworthy!

Recently, the actress was spotted in Mumbai wearing a charmingly subtle outfit, her entire look was very laidback yet it left a mark in the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and fashion critics alike. In case, you have missed out on her look, check out her video here-

Alia wore a supremely comfortable co-ord set from the brand Summer Somewhere and needless to say, she completely aced the look. Her co-ord set is priced at Rs. 7,710. The best part however is the fact that if you are interested in purchasing the same outfit as her, you can get it in two parts, while the Salento vest will cost you Rs. 3,720 the wide-legged pants will cost you Rs. 3, 990. You can wear it as a co-ord set or you can wear it separately too, looks great both ways.

The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ star accessorised her look with her favourite pair of classic gold hoops and the combination of the all-brown outfit with a pair of golden earrings was magnificent, it made her shine like the true star that she is. Her Gucci sling bag was unmissable and fantastic. In terms of footwear, she opted for open-toed slide-in black and white slippers which looked ultra comfortable and easy to carry.

Alia chose to sport a completely no-makeup look keeping in mind the excruciating heat, letting her beautiful skin take action. She tied her hair up in a low ponytail which went really well with the look too.