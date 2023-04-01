CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ram Navami 2023Navratri Kanya PujanRamadan 2023Womens DayTelugu New Year
Home » Lifestyle » Alia Bhatt Makes A Statement in Elie Saab on Day 2 of NMACC
1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Makes A Statement in Elie Saab on Day 2 of NMACC

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 23:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Alia Bhatt wows in a Elie Saab gown at the second day of NMACC

Alia Bhatt wows in a Elie Saab gown at the second day of NMACC

Alia Bhatt arrives at the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Actor Alia Bhatt graced the second day of the ceremonial opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in a Elie Saab custom gown. The ivory coloured bustier gown has floral pattern embroidery in tone-on-tone silk threads and is studded with silver micro crystals and has a sheer cape attached to it.

Check the picture here:

Alia Bhatt arrives for India In Fashion, a first-of-a-kind exhibition at the NMACC in Mumbai

For the India In Fashion, a first-of-a-kind exhibition at the NMACC in Mumbai, Bhatt chose Elie Saab Haute couture gown and complemented her look with sleek centre parted hair, choker and big stud earrings. She kept her makeup minimal with kohl rimmed eyes, perfectly defined eyebrows and nude lips.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. Alia Bhatt
  2. fashion
  3. lifestyle
  4. mumbai
  5. NMACC
first published:April 01, 2023, 23:00 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 23:21 IST