CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Alia Bhatt Poses With Ranbir Kapoor, Her Gucci Bag Worth Rs 2,52,705 Is Too Chic For The World
1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Poses With Ranbir Kapoor, Her Gucci Bag Worth Rs 2,52,705 Is Too Chic For The World

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 21:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Alia Bhatt's bag is definitely a showstopper. (Images: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt's bag is definitely a showstopper. (Images: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt's lovely Gucci bag has been the talk of the town and here are all the details about it

There is not an iota of doubt in the fact that it is Alia Bhatt’s world and we are all living in it. The last couple of years have established her as the perfect fashionista and definitely a stellar performer, she achieved all the highs possible and there is truly no looking back for her at the moment. Her fans and followers felt an immense sense of pride when she was declared as one of Gucci’s global ambassadors.

Alia since then has been seen donning outfits from the luxury brand and the Gucci bags she carries are always a treat to the eyes. A while back when Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got back to the Bay (Bombay) post their lovely vacation with their cherub Raha, the couple was papped at the airport. In case you have missed out on the video, check it out-

While Ranbir and Alia’s chemistry was definitely a high point what netizens also happened to notice was the bag that Alia was carrying. The actress flaunted with great pride a unisex street style ‘Leather Logo Boston Bag’ from the House of Gucci. The bag is priced at a whopping Rs. 2,52,705 which is definitely a lot but considering it is a special piece from the luxury brand it does seem worth it.

This bag was a product of the collaboration between Adidas and Gucci and is definitely as iconic as it seems. The quintessential Gucci strap literally goes well with everything and is an overtly versatile statement piece to have in your wardrobe.

RELATED NEWS

Alia sported a rather comfy look in a white shirt and lowy floral pants which she paired up with classic white sneakers. Ranbir as always looked dapper in a navy-blue shirt and blue denim.

About the Author
Shreeja Bhattacharya
Shreeja Bhattacharya, possesses an unwavering passion for writing. Her profound interests span across diverse domains such as literature, cinema, art,...Read More
Tags:
  1. Actress Alia Bhatt
  2. fashion
  3. lifestyle
first published:June 30, 2023, 21:01 IST
last updated:June 30, 2023, 21:01 IST