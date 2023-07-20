Alia Bhatt Raises the Bar for Ethnic Looks One Beautiful Saree at a Time; See Latest Photos

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has surely created a lot of buzz before its theatrical release. The rapport between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is what fans are most eager to see. Fashionistas everywhere are gushing about how Alia’s draperies in Karan Johar’s next film, which we are currently watching while listening to its soundtrack on repeat. Manish Malhotra, the preferred fashion designer in Bollywood, is in charge of designing Alia’s attire. The celebrities arrived in the capital for Day 2 of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions. As Alia Bhatt wore a stunning multi-pastel saree, Delhi saw her enchanting the ombre trend.

The actress wore a flowy pallu with her chiffon saree. Its subdued lacey border added a scallop motif and supported the minimalist style. Alia wore a strapless blouse with a plunging neckline with her saree. The straps are separated into two and extend rearward to create a backless aspect. On the other side, Ranveer Singh kept up his trend of wearing just black clothing. Instead of wearing casual clothing, the actor opted for a semi-formal appearance that included a black suit, a formal white shirt, and large black sunglasses.

From Vadodara, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh began their promotional trip. Alia wore a gorgeous color-blocked saree that she had once more chosen from Manish Malhotra’s racks. Alia’s vivid pink and yellow six yards included a slight lace accent on its border, just like her Delhi drape.

We are well aware of the couturier’s penchant for experimenting with the blouse’s pattern. As a result, he created a strap blouse this time with a deep V-neckline and a triangle-shaped back. She used loose waves to style her side-parted hair. Smoky eyes, black bindis, and oxidised jhumkas completely evoked the Rani look for us.

On July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released in theatres.