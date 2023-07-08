Alia Bhatt Rocks a Dark Blue Pantsuit, but It’s Her Hairstyle That Has Us Swooning

Alia Bhatt has long been renowned in the fashion world for her adaptable style and capacity to pull off any look. With her wardrobe choices, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress goes over and beyond to make a statement. She is also renowned for using clothes to make strong messages. The Bollywood actress recently shocked her admirers by donning a more formal and sophisticated outfit for an event instead of her usual casual clothing.

The celebrated fashion designer Helen Anthony provided the chic dark blue pantsuit worn by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor. This outfit not only represented a considerable departure from her typically stylish getups, but it also perfectly displayed her outstanding sense of style. Let’s examine the specifics of this change in fashion and discover the allure of formal attire.

The gorgeous pantsuit worn by Alia Bhatt was made by renowned British designer Helen Anthony, known for his excellent menswear and womenswear creations. Anthony is renowned for his exquisite craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Alia Bhatt had a faultless and powerful appearance thanks to the pantsuit’s streamlined lines and exquisite craftsmanship, which beautifully matched her small frame. She enhanced this outfit even further by accessorising with massive rings from Viange, India’s first vintage designer jewellery brand, and minimalist gold earrings from Riddhi Joshi Jewellery. Her modest makeup, which included pink eyeliner and a lip colour to match, as well as her stylishly styled plait of hair that highlighted her face, improved her whole appearance.

Only the front flicks of her hair were left out of the low ponytail she wore it in. To make the ponytail look tidy and elegant, the remaining portion of the ponytail was tied together with numerous hair bands placed at little gaps. Alia gave her hair a bubble braided style with a centre part, leaving a few strands loose to frame her face. Your default haircut for your upcoming outing should be this one. Final glam options from Alia were a soft pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, glossy mauve lip tint, rouged cheekbones, dazzling highlighter, and a dewy base.