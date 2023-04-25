Alia Bhatt Rocks the No-makeup Look at the Mumbai Airport When Departing for the MET Gala 2023

Three terms sum up actor Alia Bhatt’s off-duty wardrobe choices: simple, cosy, and gorgeous. There are numerous items in Alia’s wardrobe that exemplify these trends. Her most recent appearance at the Mumbai airport supports our assertion as well. Alia was photographed by photographers last night at the airport while wearing a chic beige outfit. She took a plane out of Mumbai in preparation for the Met Gala 2023, which she will attend as designer Prabal Gurung’s muse. Fans praised Alia for her understated airport appearance.

Scroll down to see what she was wearing:

Alia Bhatt was photographed by the paparazzi when she arrived at the Mumbai airport on Monday night. They posted images and videos of the actor in front of the exit gates, in which she can be seen getting out of her car, posing for photos with admirers, and saying farewell before entering. For her flight out of the port before the Met Gala, Alia opted for a beige jacket worn with a white tank top, printed joggers, and a no-makeup look. Her understated appearance and humble demeanour with followers were praised by admirers in the comments. Someone else commented, “She is so sweet and simple." Unquestionably the most down to earth, a fan said. Someone another said, “She is a sweetheart."

An asymmetrical hem, full-length sleeves, an open front with button closures, a collared neckline, and a roomy fit are all features of Alia Bhatt’s beige cropped jacket. She paired it with a white tank top that had a short hem, a fitting style, and a plunging U neckline. She finished off her airport appearance with a pair of Gucci X Adidas brown and beige printed joggers.

Large black book tote bag and bulky white lace-up trainers were used by Alia as accessories. In the end, Alia decided against wearing any makeup and opted for open waves in her hair, dewy complexion, a blush pink lip colour, and dewy face.

The Met Gala, on the other hand, is one of the biggest fashion shows and charity events in the world. On Monday, May 1, it will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ is the theme of this year’s Met Gala.

