Alia Bhatt Stuns In Balenciaga Jumper On Her Birthday, Check How Much It's Worth

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday earlier this week with husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and some close friends in London. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star, who turned 30 on March 15, has now shared some adorable pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. In the photos, Alia can be seen having a gala time with her loved ones, cutting a delicious chocolate cake and gorging on spaghetti. The Instagram post features Alia wearing a lovely bubblegum pink sweater. Many fans have noticed Alia’s jumper and just cannot stop praising it. Alia Bhatt’s latest sartorial pick is an all-over logo-print jumper from the shelves of the luxury label Balenciaga. The iconic logo print of Balenciaga makes the sweater instantly recognisable. Alia’s jumper will cost you a fortune as it is available on the Farfetch website for Rs 1.4 lakh (USD 1750). Alia’s chic sweater features a round neckline, full-length sleeves, Balenciaga logo printed in white colour, and an oversized silhouette. She has styled her outfit with silver statement bracelets, embellished hoop earrings, and a white sling bag.

Alia’s hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail and she kept her makeup minimal for her birthday outing.

Alia Bhatt is known for being a true fashionista. The Brahmastra star’s effortless off-duty style never fails to impress and she always comes up with the perfect balance of comfort-meets-cool. So it isn’t really surprising that Alia’s latest Instagram post has gone viral with close to four million likes. Many die-hard Alia fans and her friends from the industry dropped heartfelt comments under her birthday post. One fan wrote, “It is a happ happ happyyy Birthday.” Another commented, “Cannot believe that her 20s are over now.”

Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned heartwarming birthday messages for the actor on Instagram.

Neetu addressed Alia Bhatt as her bahurani on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “Happy birthday bahurani. Only love n more love."

Sharing a sunkissed image of Alia on her Instagram Story, Riddhima wrote, “Happiest birthday darling Aaloo."

On the work front, Alia has quite a few interesting projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.

