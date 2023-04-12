Alia Bhatt to Debut at MET Gala in 2023: A Look Back at Deepika Padukone, Camila Cabello Wearing Prabal Gurung to the Red Carpet

While enjoying motherhood right now, Alia Bhatt will soon make her international debut with “Heart of Stone" and her Met Gala debut in 2023. In May, Alia Bhatt, who will represent India at the Met Gala in 2023, will be spotted wearing a Prabal Gurung attire.

Eleanor Lambert, a fashion publicist, started the Met Gala in 1948 as a fundraiser for the newly established Costume Institute to commemorate the start of its annual exhibition. The theme for this year is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which will pay tribute to the late designer’s aesthetic talent and chart his development.

Previously, Alia Bhatt appeared in a Prabal Gurung gown for the Gully Boy premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. However, other well-known figures like Camila Cabello and Mindy Kaling have also worn clothing by Prabal Gurung.

Meanwhile, Alia’s upcoming work plan which includes the premieres of “Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani" and Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ starring Gal Gadot, promises to be action-packed.

When Deepika arrived at the Met Gala in 2018, Prabal Gurung’s alluring atelier gown caught everyone’s attention. Deepika wore a silk gazar outfit that was hand-draped. The one-shoulder dress’ lengthy train complemented her hairstyle well. Red stilettos with an ankle strap and ornate earrings completed the look. The Piku actress had styled her smooth, gel-coated hair into waves while part of it was pushed back.

Deepika’s attire had striked the ideal blend between sexy and powerful. Deepika chose a matching spectacular ring and pearl and diamond Tasaki earrings. She was a picture of sinfulness with her bright red lips and matted hair.

