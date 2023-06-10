Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon And Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood Divas Who Aced Sheer Gown Looks

The world of fashion is constantly evolving, and so are our Bollywood divas. The actresses have always been at the forefront of setting fashion trends and inspiring millions with their impeccable style statements. One such trend that has taken B-town by storm is sheer gowns. The sheer fabrics, often delicately crafted with lace, tulle, or chiffon, add a romantic, as well as glam touch to any outfit. From red carpet events to movie promotions, our favourite actresses have opted for this sheer gown look, effortlessly combining sensuality with sophistication.

Here, were present some examples where Bollywood actresses, from Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, gave us fashion goals in sheer dresses.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a sheer gown designed by Roberto Cavalli Couture. The sheer black gown has a low-cut neckline, a mini train, and a unique triangle-shaped hem, which looks stunning with a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with strappy and glittery stilettos.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon turned heads in a breathtaking sheer corset gown. The dress featured a plunging neckline and thin straps, with a fitted waist and a high slit that added an extra touch of glamour. She complemented the outfit with earrings, rings, and stylish strappy heels. Her makeup was dewy, with a natural lip colour.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey looked fabulous in a floor-length sheer dress that had a halter neckline. The dress had a heavily embellished pattern, which enhanced her overall look. She accessorised the outfit with silver bracelets and studs, keeping it simple yet elegant.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut dazzled in an exquisite 3D corsetry gown. The strapless gown shows a breathtaking crystal-encrusted bodice that added a touch of opulence. The gown’s bottom featured a flowing sheer fabric, along with a daring thigh-high slit. Kangana opted for embellished studs and a ring to complement the gown.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in a black sheer gown that features a low-cut neckline and a corset-inspired look. The gown elegantly combines fawn lining with intricate black embroidery on the front. To complement the ensemble, she opted for a subtle yet glamorous makeup look. She chose smokey eyes, nude lips, and a sleek hairdo, allowing the gown to take centre stage.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely stunning in a black high-slit dress, which featured a half-sheer design. She paired it with sleek black high-heels. And for the makeup, Sara opted for a natural look. She chose pink lips, minimal blush, and a soft touch of eye shadow, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. She completed her ensemble by styling her hair in soft waves.

So, which of these looks do you like the most?