Alia Bhatt To Zendaya: Divas Who Gave Us Major Goals With Their Impeccable Make-Up Skills

Our favourite celebrities not only entertain us with their amazing on-screen performances but have always stunned us with their absolutely mesmerising off-screen appearances. Our favourite actresses however never miss out on a chance to make our jaws drop with their sartorial choices as well as their exemplary make-up looks. While most celebrities have their own entourage who take care of their hair and make-up, a few divas have aced the art themselves and every now and then confidently showcase their skills at various public events.

May it be Alia Bhatt’s recent revelation of doing her own make-up for a Gucci event in Seoul to Kriti Kharbanda’s recent post reminiscing her early days as she did her own make-up for an event here’s taking a look at a few actresses who bowled us over with their expert make-up skills-

Alia Bhatt

One of the most talented actors in contemporary times, Alia Bhatt is not only skilled in her acting chops but also possesses the art of doing her own make-up. She has a natural and fresh-faced look and often does her own makeup for casual outings and social media posts. She knows exactly what suits her and trusts her instincts well. In her vlog, Alia has admitted to doing her own hair and makeup on many occasions including the Gucci event she attended in Japan.

Zendaya

Zendaya who graced the red carpet at the recent NMACC grand event had later revealed that she did her own makeup for the evening. This was not the first time the actor has done her makeup herself. Last year, for the Oscars, Zendaya had shared on her Instagram Stories saying, “Every now and then I do my own beat and then I switched up the eye."

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda who is known for her varied and versatile performances also insists on doing her own makeup occasionally. In a recent post shared on her social media, she stated her love for playing ‘dress up’ saying, " When I first came to Mumbai, I did my own hair and makeup for most red carpet events. … Picking up the makeup sponge last night, while I watched The Office, and laughed at Micheal’s jokes, I felt so much joy. I was happy to be sitting in my little make-up room, all by myself! Doing things for me! "

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan is another Bollywood actress who has also impressed her fans and followers with her own makeup skills. She has a radiant and dewy makeup style and is often seen sporting flawless skin, kohl-rimmed eyes, and glossy lips."For casual events I keep it light and basic, a little kohl and concealer can go a long way. A bright lip can never do you wrong and just brightens up my face." Said Bebo in an interview.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the uncrowned fashionista of Bollywood. Known for her fashion-forward style, her makeup skills are equally impressive. She often experiments with different makeup looks and is known for her creative and bold choices. The actress had given her fans a sneak peek into how she puts on make-up during the lockdown.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif in several interviews had admitted to the fact that she loves doing her own makeup, may it be for films or for a red-carpet event. Her knowledge of makeup is impressive and is well reflected in the products that her brand Kay Beauty puts out. The actress has a minimalistic approach to makeup and aces all the looks that she tries out.