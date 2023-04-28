CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Samantha BirthdayHoroscopeHappy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Alia Bhatt's 5 Sexiest Looks You Need To Copy Immediately
1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt's 5 Sexiest Looks You Need To Copy Immediately

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 19:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Alia Bhatt dressed in a strapless red mini floral dress and a matching oversized jacket

Alia Bhatt dressed in a strapless red mini floral dress and a matching oversized jacket

Alia Bhatt will be making her debut at the Met Gala 2023 in a Prabal Gurung dress. We get you some of her looks from the past

Alia BHatt is quite a fashionista. Apart from her acting skills, she’s known to dole out picture perfect fashion goals. Whether you are heading out to a party or a soiree, these looks are perfect.

Alia Bhatt dazzles in a gold sequined gown
Alia Bhatt elevates glamour a notch higher with this white satin dress
Alia Bhatt arrived in a silver saree for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai
Alia Bhatt in infinity blouse and Chikankari lehenga is just next level hot
RELATED NEWS
Alia Bhatt donned a sterling silver saree and sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging V neckline and backless detailing

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. lifestyle
  2. fashion
first published:April 28, 2023, 19:24 IST
last updated:April 28, 2023, 19:24 IST