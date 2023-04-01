Alia Bhatt’s Handwoven Metallic Silk Saree by Vaishali S Won Hearts at the Grand Opening of NMACC

Alia Bhatt looked divine and elegant in a metallic silver saree with an embellished blouse designed by renowned fashion designer Vaishali Shadangule, at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

The Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani star has always aced a saree and celebrated the silhouette every chance she gets. Be it her wedding or her movie promotions, the saree has always held a special place in Alia’s life and her wardrobe. Alia attended the NMACC event along with her family including Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor.

The exotic piece of creativity featured Vaishali’s signature cording details. Made from handwoven Maheshwari silk, the metallic silver saree was paired with an intricate hand embroidered blouse featuring floral work with Swarovski embellishments. Rich in textile and craft, this gorgeous silk saree costs INR 2,85,000.

The highlight of Alia’s look was the textured blouse featuring floral work. A perfect summer wedding look, there are many ways you can style this unique bralette. Pair it with a lehenga or style it with white palazzos, the bralette will definitely stand out for this unique pattern.

Vaishali who is known for celebrating sustainability in her designs and its her unique design skills that makes every silhouette stand out from the rest. Describing the one-of-a-kind saree, Vaishali Shadangule told News18, “We wanted to make an Indian traditional look with a modern twist for Alia Bhatt. We created the look by retaining the traditional elements of a saree which featured specially woven silver metallic silk and gave it a unique modern look by creating a silver flower texture on the bralette."

Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor along with Manish Melwani and Sanya Kapoor, the six yards of sheer elegance was accentuated with jewellery featuring a stunning diamond carpet necklace from Tallin Jewels, earrings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas and bracelet designed by Renu Oberoi. Keeping the makeup minimal and hair neatly tied into a sleek bun, celebrity makeup artist Riddhima Sharma and celebrity hairstylist Ayesha Devitre did wonders to Alia’s gorgeous face.

The inaugural ceremony of NMACC was attended by celebrities from across the globe, who were dressed to the nines and made sure their ensembles celebrated India in all its glory.

