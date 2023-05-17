Alia Bhatt Teases Trolls in Her Recent Post From the Gucci Show; Says, ‘Yes, the Bag Was...'

As the brand ambassador for Gucci in India, Alia Bhatt attended her first event in Seoul yesterday. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress travelled to Seoul on Tuesday to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 event, but her handbag generated more buzz than her mere presence. Alia was seen at the event with a transparent bag in pictures that have gone viral. It’s a transparent Gucci Jackie 1961 bag.

A few keen social media watchers noticed the bag contained nothing. The opulent but empty purse baffled online users.

Alia is now distancing herself from the trolls with a number of fresh Instagram posts that feature her showcasing her gorgeous looks and outfit. The Gucci Brand Ambassador did not forget to retort at the trolls and went on captioning her post by writing, ‘yes the bag was empty @gucci #guccicruise24’.

The “transparent and empty" bag’s specifics can be seen in a lovely black-and-white collage, and it is reasonable to assume that it feels better empty than loaded. Alia has completely done right to the bag, which already looks so gorgeous, by accessorising it with a short black dress with polka-dot cutouts and a pair of black platform heels.

The series’ last picture also features Alia enjoying a delicious pizza slice.