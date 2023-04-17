Alia Bhatt’s Yoga Trainer Designs Skier Specific Asanas

Skiing is a thrilling winter sport that requires physical and mental strength along with balance and flexibility. Anushka Parwani, who has trained Bollywood beauties like, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has designed a series of yoga asanas specifically for skiers. Anushka recently took to her social media and shared some quick and dynamic warm-up exercises that will help skiers develop the physical and mental skills needed to conquer any slope.

To perform well on the slopes, skiers need to have the ability to react quickly. The sport also requires a high level of stamina, as skiers are often exposed to cold and challenging weather conditions. Anushka’s yoga asanas focus on building strength and flexibility in the key muscles used while skiing, as well as improving balance and coordination.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka wrote, “Skiing can be fun, but you know what’s not fun? Stiff muscles and joint pain! These drills will help you warm up your muscles and joints, loosen them up and give them a good stretch making your skiing session more fun. It will also help to improve blood circulation, flexibility and range of motion.”

Below are a few yoga asanas demonstrated by Anshuka Parwani:

Quad Stretch – This exercise can help relieve muscle tension, improve flexibility, and stimulate blood flow in your legs, which is crucial for skiing movements. Shoulder and Tricep Stretch - The tricep stretch helps to free up connective tissues in your upper body and joints, improving your range of motion. Meanwhile, shoulder stretches can help reduce stress and tightness in the muscles, making you feel more relaxed. Warming up the Hamstrings - Stretching your hamstrings before skiing is essential to relieve tightness in your hips and tendons. The hamstrings are large muscles located at the back of your thighs that are involved in skiing movements such as bending and extending the knees. Opening up laterally - Lateral movements involve moving your body sideways, which is essential when skiing, especially when making turns or navigating steep terrain. Hip Opener - Skiing can make your hip muscles tight, which can limit your leg movement. Adding hip opener exercises to your warm-up routine before skiing can help prepare your body for skiing and make sure you stay safe.

