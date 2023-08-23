All You Need To Know About Superfoods And How They Benefit Human Health

In recent years, there is a food term that has been doing the rounds massively and that is ‘Superfoods.’ Most people often come across this term on the internet or on large hoardings on the streets but no one truly is aware of what it stands for and all that it has to offer. However, the time has come to change the narrative.

Many of us often miss out on the fact that these superfoods have been an integral part of the usual human diet for centuries. In one way or the other, we have been consuming these superfoods but with time medical experts have been suggesting that it is only suitable to consume items from this food group a little more often.

What Are Superfoods?

Ms. Rutu Dhodapkar, Dietetics Team, P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Khar, explains, “Superfoods are foods — mostly plant-based but also some fish and dairy — that are nutritionally dense, containing lots of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are good for one’s health. Superfoods are foods that have a very high nutritional density. This means they provide a substantial amount of nutrients and very few calories. They contain a high volume of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants."

Ms. Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head - South Zone, Dietetics, Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket points out, “Millets being gluten-free are excellent for the gut. Loaded with fibre and proteins and other micronutrients like calcium, iron, and millet are good for diabetics, and heart-friendly. Tiny superfoods such as seeds contain all nutrients in concentrated form. Seeds commonly consumed like pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds and sesame seeds are high in good quality protein, contain heart-friendly fat and are loaded with vitamins and minerals."

“Further, nuts like almonds are one of the most nutrient-dense superfoods around. Loaded with protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals, almonds pack a powerful nutrient punch. From heart health to weight management, diabetes and gut health, almonds benefit in so many ways," she added.

It must be remembered that indigenous foods that are available locally are powerful superfoods that can be substituted for expensive and hard-to-find exotic superfoods. Additionally, many exotic superfoods may not be suitable for the Indian palate and taste preferences. Ms. Ritika Samaddar points out, “A few examples are the moringa leaves which are the local drumstick leaves we seldom take. These are freely available and can be taken as a saag or dried and taken as a powder. Rich in iron and high in fibre. Similarly, we have local berries like jamun, shahatoot (mulberry) which are equivalent to the goji berry and blueberries, but much cheaper and easily available."

Benefits Of Superfoods