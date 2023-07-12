Aluru Venkata Rao Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Kannada Kulapurohita and His Efforts to Revive Karnataka's Rich Culture

ALURU VENKATA RAO BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: The language was employed as a tool for political and national awakening throughout the Freedom Struggle in the country. Aluru Venkata Rao was instrumental in the linguistic establishment of Karnataka. As regional languages flourished and several organizations formed along linguistic lines to promote independence, he aimed to unite the population and make them aware of the rich culture and heritage of the region. On his birth anniversary, here are a few interesting facts about the legend.

Aluru Venkata Rao Birth Anniversary: 15 Facts