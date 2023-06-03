AM Or PM? Which Routine You Must Not Miss To Have A Healthy Skin

Skincare is extremely important not just for the sake of our skin but also for our overall well-being, but we often tend to forget that fact. Having good skin can directly be proportionate to your confidence but the most important factor to get a nice skin is to have a proper skincare routine. Once you have established a good skincare regimen, you might start wondering whether to follow it during the daytime or the nighttime. Fret no more because we have all the answers for you.

Rhea Bhagat, the Brand Manager of LISÉN + ve Skin Sciences, says, “In the morning, it is essential to prepare and shield your skin for the day ahead. Start with a gentle cleanser to eliminate any accumulated oil and dirt from the night. This step helps to create a clean canvas for the subsequent skincare products. Following cleansing, the application of a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 is crucial to safeguard the skin against harmful UV rays throughout the day. Sunscreen not only helps prevent sun damage but also plays a significant role in maintaining a healthy and radiant complexion."

Additionally, Ms. Rhea recommends incorporating antioxidant-rich products into the morning routine, such as those containing vitamin C. These antioxidants serve to shield the skin from environmental stressors like pollution, which can contribute to premature ageing and other skin concerns.

While the morning routine focuses on protection, the evening routine is dedicated to aiding the skin’s repair and rejuvenation process that occurs during sleep. Ms. Rhea emphasizes the importance of beginning the evening routine with a gentle cleanser to effectively remove dirt, sweat, and any impurities accumulated throughout the day.

Dr. Sonia Tekchandani, Celebrity Dermatologist and Founder of Tender Skin International, suggests, “Your morning skincare routine sets the foundation for the day ahead. It is during this time that you’re most active, exposed to environmental stressors like pollution, UV rays, and free radicals. Therefore, your AM routine should focus on hydration and protection."

She further added, “While you sleep, your body goes into repair and rejuvenation mode. Your nighttime skincare routine should leverage this natural process to address specific skin concerns and promote overall skin health."

To achieve and maintain healthy skin, it is crucial not to overlook either your AM or PM skincare routine. Your morning routine focuses on hydration and protection, shielding your skin from external aggressors. Your evening routine capitalises on your body’s natural regeneration process, repairing and rejuvenating your skin while you sleep. By following both routines consistently, you maximise the benefits for your skin.

Ms. Lalita Arya, Vice-President, of Derma Puritys, pointed out, “In summary, both AM and PM skincare routines are vital for maintaining healthy skin. The morning routine focuses on protection, while the evening routine prioritizes repair and rejuvenation. Consistency is critical, so ensure you follow these steps diligently to achieve and maintain a healthy, glowing complexion."