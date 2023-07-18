 Amazing Monsoon Snacking Recipes That Will Definitely Cause A Stir In Your Heart

The monsoon months have rolled in and as much as a lot of people do appreciate the rain, it has to be noted that sometimes it does get monotonous. Sitting at home with nowhere to go owing to the rain is an absolute pain. Nobody wants to be bored at home with nowhere to go, nothing good to eat. What if we told you that we do have the perfect fix for the latter problem?

You do not need to step out in the maddening rains, you can most certainly enjoy nice snacks in the comfort of your home. It is a tradition to anyway sip warm tea and enjoy a lovely snack or two every time it’s raining and one must hold onto it too. Here are 2 snack recipes that you will love-

Delhi Chaat Chutney By Moj Creator Jyoti

Ingredients:-

2-3 boiled potatoes

Puri

2 tomatoes finely chopped

1 onion, chopped

Coriander for garnish

Cheese for garnish

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup green chutney1/2 cup curd

4-5 tsp tamarind chutney

1/2 cup sev bhujia

Method:-

Start by arranging the puris neatly on a plate. Next, generously fill each puri with ingredients such as potatoes, onions, and tomatoes. Go on to add a dollop of green chutney, tomato sauce, curd, and the special Delhi chaat chutney made by Mother’s recipe. Make sure to sprinkle some chaat masala evenly over the puris. Garnish the chaat with sev, fresh coriander leaves, and a sprinkle of cheese.

Moong Daal Samosa By Moj Creator Ria Arora

Ingredients:-

For Pastry:

2 cups refined flour

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp oil

Water

For Filling:

3 cups green gram

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/8 tsp asafoetida

3 tsp garam masala

3 tsp chilli powder

2 tbsp fennel seeds, powdered.

2 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

1 1/2 tsp mango powder

Method:

You need to start by adding salt to the flour and applying the oil, mixing them well. Gradually start pouring in water and knead the mixture until it forms a stiff dough. Allow the dough to rest for approximately 15 minutes. Shape the dough into small balls, then roll them out into thin rounds. Cut the rounds in half. Next, coarsely grind the lentils. In a pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil and add the cumin seeds and asafoetida. Once they start spluttering, add the lentils and the remaining ingredients that make up the filling. Sauté the mixture over low heat until it is well-fried. Remove the pan from the stove and let the mixture cool. Now, take one-half of the pastry and moisten its edges. Fold the straight edge at the centre, overlapping one half with the other to create a cone shape. Press the overlapping portion, fill the cone with the delicious mixture, and firmly seal the edges together. Ensure the oil is hot, then carefully add the samosas and fry until they turn golden brown.

Note:- Serve the moong dal samosas piping hot, accompanied by some tamarind chutney, and savour them while you enjoy the rainfall!