Amid Grand Festivities, Devotees Celebrate Guru Purnima In Kurnool and Nandyal

Guru Purnima, a significant festival in Hinduism and Buddhism, was celebrated with great fervour in various temples across India. Notably, the Kurnool and Nandyal districts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed grand festivities where devotees congregated to seek the blessings of their revered deities.

In the Nandyal district, devotees flocked to the Mahanandi temple to commemorate Guru Purnima. This sacred temple, believed to be over 1500 years old, holds immense reverence among pilgrims. The chief priest paid homage to the divine by presenting a silk saree to the deity Shri Kameshwari, who presides at the Mahanandi shrine.

Another revered destination for devotees was the Shri Kameswari Ammavari temple, dedicated to Goddess Parvati. This temple, reconstructed in 1939, holds special significance as devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The connection between Goddess Amma and this temple is believed to be profound, drawing pilgrims from far and wide.

Across Telugu states, various Devi temples hosted the Shakambari festivals, which extend until the full moon. These festivals pay homage to goddesses, with rituals and celebrations held in their honour. According to Chandi Saptasati, Goddess Sakambari appeared during a severe drought, responding to the pleas of sages who sought her intervention. In her divine manifestation, she nurtured the world by giving birth to plants and saving countless lives. As a result, she is revered as Sakambari Devi, and the temples adorned with fruits and vegetables symbolize her benevolence, offering special pujas in her honour.

Guru Purnima serves as a momentous occasion to honour and celebrate the presence of a guru or teacher in one’s life. These enlightened guides bestow wisdom, enlightenment, and guidance upon their disciples. Additionally, the festival holds significance as it coincides with the birth of a renowned sage who, with his divine knowledge, edited the Vedas into four parts. Vyas Purnima, as it is known, pays homage to this ancient guru and serves as a reminder to express gratitude to the gurus who have enlightened and shaped our lives.

With vibrant celebrations, devotees immersed themselves in the spirit of devotion, seeking the blessings of their chosen deities and expressing their gratitude towards their revered gurus. Guru Purnima continues to be a cherished festival, fostering a deep sense of spirituality and reverence within the hearts of millions across the country.