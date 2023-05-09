Amla To Coconut Oil, Three Easy Ways For Shiny Hair Without A Dye

Premature greying of hair is a problem faced by a lot of youth in today’s era. The major reason behind this is the changing lifestyle, which includes the eating and drinking habits of an individual. People nowadays are so busy with their lives that they don’t get time for self-care. To get rid of this problem, one resorts to colouring their hair with chemical dyes. If you are also someone who is facing this problem consistently and want a permanent solution to this problem then we are here to help you out. Some natural home remedies can make your hair look beautiful and shiny, even without the cost of going to a fancy salon.

Amla and coconut oil: Amla and coconut oil benefit your hair to a great degree. It not only helps cover your greys but also makes your hair shiny and strong. To make this paste, take two tablespoons of coconut oil in a bowl and heat it. Once the oil is hot, add amla powder to it and leave it overnight. Apply this paste to your hair the next day, and leave it for two hours. And then wash your hair.

Indigo powder and Henna: Both indigo and henna are responsible for colouring your hair naturally. To make this, take a teaspoon of indigo powder in a bowl and add 1-2 teaspoons of henna powder to it. Now add an egg to the mixture and make a paste of it by adding the curd. Now apply it well on your hair. Then wash it with water after 1-2 hours.

Amla and Shikakai: Amla and shikakai are the age-old remedies for hair problems. Using this can give a natural and strong black hair. To make this, add 4 teaspoons of amla and a teaspoon of Shikakai powder in an iron vessel. Now leave this mixture overnight. Apply this mixture the next day to get natural black hair.

