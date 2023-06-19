CHANGE LANGUAGE
An Apple a Day, Keeps Doctor Away: Exploring The Health Benefits Of This Fruit
An Apple a Day, Keeps Doctor Away: Exploring The Health Benefits Of This Fruit

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 17:20 IST

Delhi, India

Fruits like apples, which are high in soluble fibre, help in lowering cholesterol levels, and prevent cancer among many other health benefits.

Apples are a nutritious fruit that offers numerous health benefits, including lower cholesterol levels, prevention of heart disease and cancer, a strengthened immune system, and potential Alzheimer’s disease prevention. Let’s explore the various health advantages associated with consuming apples.

Lowering High Cholesterol:

Apples contain essential components such as pectin, phytosterols, polyphenols, and soluble fibre. Research conducted on rats has shown that the fibre content in two medium-sized apples can lower cholesterol by up to 10%.

Apples are rich in bioactive polyphenols and fibre, which contribute to improved cholesterol levels, lipid metabolism, and cardiovascular health. Regular apple consumption has been linked to a reduction in heart problems, with studies suggesting that four weeks of apple consumption can decrease cholesterol by 40%.

Supporting a Healthy Immune System:

Apples are a valuable source of soluble fibre, which aids in converting pro-inflammatory immune cells into immune-supporting ones. Additionally, apples contain immune-boosting Vitamin C, which strengthens the body’s immune system.

Preventing Cancer:

The antioxidants found in apples help limit the growth of cancer cells. Research suggests that consuming fibre-rich foods, including apples, during adolescence may lower the risk of breast cancer.

Maintaining a Healthy Gut:

Apples contain pectin, a type of starch that acts as a prebiotic, nourishing beneficial gut bacteria. Pectin also aids in hormone production and the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, contributing to a healthy gut.

Potential Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention:

A study suggests that the flavonoid quercetin found in apples offers neuroprotective properties, protecting neurons from oxidative damage and potentially playing a role in preventing Alzheimer’s disease.

Supporting Healthy Weight Loss:

With their high dietary fibre content, apples help slow down digestion and the rise of blood sugar, assisting in weight management.

