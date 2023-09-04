An Exquisite New Menu to Delight Guests' Palates called Prarambh In Town

Made in India, Radisson MBD Noida, one of the premier hotels in the NCR region, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new menu prarambh (the beginning) that is set to tantalize taste buds and leave guests wanting for more. The restaurant provides a trendy venue and a touch of uniqueness for your next outing. Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida has crafted an extensive menu that offers a wide range of delectable dishes, ranging from authentic Indian delicacies to international cuisines. The new menu includes a plethora of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options that are curated to cater to all kinds of palettes.

The menu boasts of some exquisite dishes such as Dal ke kabab (“Lentil galette” finely mashed yellow lentil stuffed with sprout and griddle fried), Burrah kabab (“mutton chunks marinated with malt vinegar and kachri, cooked in a clay oven), Paneer khatta hara pyaaz (cottage cheese infused with garlic cooked with vinegar onion and spring onion), Chingri malai curry (pan tossed prawn curry with bengal spices), gosht lucknowi and mouth-watering desserts like mango mix faluda and tres leches.

In addition to the delicious food, the launch will also host the live performances by Shariq Mustafa, live stations serving menu highlight, and a free pour of smoked and new-age cocktails creating a festive and energetic vibe that keeps the party going all night long.

The launch of the new menu is part of Radisson Blu MBD Noida’s commitment to offering a memorable dining experience to its guests. The hotel’s warm hospitality, coupled with the new menu’s exquisite flavors, is sure to leave a lasting impression on the guests. So head over to the hotel and indulge in a culinary journey like no other!

Location: Radisson Blu MBD Noida, L-2, Sector 18, Noida, 201-301, India

Date:31st August 2023

Instagram: radisson_blu_mbd

Cost for two – INR 2999 + taxes