Home » Lifestyle » Ananya Panday Aces Headstand To Stay Fit; You Can Do It Too
2-MIN READ

Ananya Panday Aces Headstand To Stay Fit; You Can Do It Too

Published By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Fitness fanatic Ananya Panday is well known for her commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

A video of Ananya mastering the yoga headstand, has recently gone viral on social media. Discover the advantages of this yoga pose and how Ananya executed it here

Ananya Panday is known for her dedication to fitness and healthy living. When she’s not busy with work, she prioritizes spending time on her body, and her love for yoga is no secret. She frequently shares glimpses of her workout routines, inspiring her fans to follow her lead. Recently, a video of Ananya perfecting the Yoga Headstand pose, also known as Shirshasana, has been making rounds on social media. The video was posted by her trainer, Anshuka Parwani, who revealed that Ananya likes to do inversions to boost her endorphins before a long night shoot.

In the video, Ananya, sporting all-black athleisure, can be seen performing a headstand, without the support of a wall. Initially, Anshuka can be seen helping her in keeping her posture straight in an inverted manner. But later on, the Gehraiyaan star maintained a balanced posture all by herself, without anyone’s support. She stayed in the inverted position for a few seconds and then smiled at the camera while praising her dedication.

While the importance of practising yoga for overall health doesn’t need to be said twice, rarely have we been informed that Shirshasana aids in a host of advantages. Plus it takes less than five minutes to reap its rewards. With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the health benefits of Shirshasana.

  1. Relieve stress: Practising a headstand is commonly known as the cooling posture that helps in drawing one’s attention inwards. This yoga pose is particularly beneficial for individuals who are dealing with anxiety, stress, fear or other worrisome thoughts.
  2. Boosts blood flow: Maintaining the inverted position for some time can send oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to your head. This is not only helpful in better mental functioning but also increases your focus and concentration.
  3. Aids hair health: Performing the headstand sends blood flow to your head and scalp. Therefore, nutrients are provided to the hair follicles resulting in better hair health.
  4. Free Skincare: The headstand is amazing for your mental, hair and even skin health. Not many know that an upside-down position can stimulate a facelift by allowing your skin to hang in the opposite direction. In addition, that rush of blood to your face will give you that much aspired healthy glow, as well.
  5. Strengthens your shoulders and arms: When on a daily basis you put your body weight on your hands, it is utilising the strength of your arms, shoulders and back, resulting in improved upper body strength and muscular endurance.

first published:May 04, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated:May 04, 2023, 10:00 IST