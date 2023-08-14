CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayAditya Roy KapurNational Girlfriend DayMonsoon SnacksSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Ananya Panday Exudes Charm is a Lovely Anita Dongre Saree Worth a Good Rs 23K
1-MIN READ

Ananya Panday Exudes Charm is a Lovely Anita Dongre Saree Worth a Good Rs 23K

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 21:53 IST

Mumbai, India

To beat the monsoon greys, Ananya Panday's flowery saree for the Dream Girl 2 promotions is the best. (Images: Instagram)

To beat the monsoon greys, Ananya Panday's flowery saree for the Dream Girl 2 promotions is the best. (Images: Instagram)

To combat monsoon greys, Ananya Panday's flowery saree for the Dream Girl 2 promotions is the perfect choice and here is why.

Ananya Panday’s distinctive sense of style, which is etched with feminine characteristics and adaptability, lends a casual touch to whatever she wears. As the release date of Dream Girl 2 approaches, the actress has a busy schedule filled with promotional events. One lovely saree at a time, Ananya has been dishing up a variety of styles. The actress has been providing us with a feast of fashion, with, of course, her Gen Z spin on it, ranging from high-end designer picks to local labels. She was recently photographed wearing a lovely floral saree, which was ideal for combating our monsoon greys.

She chose a lightweight, casual style that cost Rs 22,900 from Anita Dongre’s racks. It had a chic, cream-colored foundation and an elaborate flower pattern all over it. She kept it completely simple with a sleek necklace and delicate studs.

Panday has been using this statement lately ever since the Dream Girl 2 advertising began. Her gorgeous saris are a convincing argument in favour of ethnic magic. Ananya looked great in a stunning blue saree. The drape was worn with a low-cut blouse with a sweetheart neckline, and a chic stone necklace completed the ensemble.

Another look revealed Ananya glowing in a Manish Malhotra saree in a vivid yellow hue. She combined the monochromatic drape with a strappy blouse with sparkly accents. The beautiful ethnic earrings she wore were the ideal finishing touch.

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. ananya panday
  2. anita dongre
  3. Anita Dongre fashion designer
  4. Bollywood fashion
  5. fashion
first published:August 14, 2023, 21:50 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 21:53 IST