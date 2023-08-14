Ananya Panday Exudes Charm is a Lovely Anita Dongre Saree Worth a Good Rs 23K

Ananya Panday’s distinctive sense of style, which is etched with feminine characteristics and adaptability, lends a casual touch to whatever she wears. As the release date of Dream Girl 2 approaches, the actress has a busy schedule filled with promotional events. One lovely saree at a time, Ananya has been dishing up a variety of styles. The actress has been providing us with a feast of fashion, with, of course, her Gen Z spin on it, ranging from high-end designer picks to local labels. She was recently photographed wearing a lovely floral saree, which was ideal for combating our monsoon greys.

She chose a lightweight, casual style that cost Rs 22,900 from Anita Dongre’s racks. It had a chic, cream-colored foundation and an elaborate flower pattern all over it. She kept it completely simple with a sleek necklace and delicate studs.

Panday has been using this statement lately ever since the Dream Girl 2 advertising began. Her gorgeous saris are a convincing argument in favour of ethnic magic. Ananya looked great in a stunning blue saree. The drape was worn with a low-cut blouse with a sweetheart neckline, and a chic stone necklace completed the ensemble.

Another look revealed Ananya glowing in a Manish Malhotra saree in a vivid yellow hue. She combined the monochromatic drape with a strappy blouse with sparkly accents. The beautiful ethnic earrings she wore were the ideal finishing touch.