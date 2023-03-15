Ananya Panday, In Pastel Pink Lehenga, Is “Fresh Out Of A Fairytale”

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivory McCary. The pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted. On March 14, Alanna’s mehendi ceremony was hosted at Sohail Khan’s residence. The event was attended by many popular Bollywood celebrities. However, it was Ananya Panday who proved to be the most stylish guest as well as the bridesmaid at the ceremony. And, we weren’t surprised. The actress is known for her chic and elegant fashion outings. Her ethnic style sensibilities have always impressed us and Alaana’s mehendi ceremony was just another occasion.

Ananya Panday picked a pastel pink ensemble from the shelves of designer Amit Aggarwal. In the gorgeous creation, the actress looked “fresh out of a fairytale.” She slipped into a hand-embroidered bustier with silver threadwork and heavy embellishments. Her blouse featured spaghetti straps and also created an illusion of off-shoulder sleeves. The plunging neckline accentuated the oomph quotient of the ensemble. She teamed it with a matching plissé skirt.

Talking about her glam picks, Ananya Panday looked radiant in her minimal makeup. She opted for flawless and matte skin, minimal eyeshadow, sleek black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, perfectly-done eyebrows and a subtle shade of pink on her lips. She accessorised her pastel look with minimalist earrings and that billion-dollar smile. Ananya styled her tresses into beachy waves and pulled them into a ponytail with a middle parting.

Now, let’s take a glimpse of Ananya Panday’s mystical look:

Fans were not tired of gushing at Ananya Panday’s pastel lehenga look. A user wrote, “Ananya is like a Disney princess.” Another said, “Ananya is so ethereally beautiful.” “Elegant and stunning,” read a comment.

Alanna Panday is a digital content creator and model. She is the niece of Chunky Panday and the daughter of Chikki and Deanne Panday. Her to-be husband Ivor McCray is an American film director and photographer. The couple got engaged in November 2021 and will be tying the knot in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

