Ananya Panday is a Barbie Girl in the Bollywood World

Ananya Panday has always been a trendsetter in the fashion world. When it comes to style goals, the actress knows to be a step ahead of others. Her appearance at a recent award night was no different. It looked like Ananya was highly inspired by the trailer of the Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie. She gave her followers some major tips to ace the Barbiecore trend with her hot pink blazer dress.

Ananya’s ensemble featured a front button closure, notch lapel collars, long sleeves, a plunging neckline, side pockets, and a short hem length. She layered her look with a similar jacket tied around her waist, sheer stockings. The actress opted for a pair of bright pink heels to match her outfit.

Ananya’s caption also went with the Barbie theme, with the words taken from Aqua’s song Barbie Girl. “Life in plastic, it’s fantastic," the caption read. She was all smiles while posing with her father Chunky Panday for one of the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday decided to accessorise with hoop earrings, a chain-link bracelet, rings, and a Pot of Gold purse. She opted for a sleek side-parted hairstyle. She went in for winged eyeliner, a neutral lip colour, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and shining highlighter.

Ananya seems to be obsessed with pink recently and her social media feeds are proof. The Student of the Year 2 fame had embraced the Barbie trend for another photoshoot. Ananya was dressed in a fitted blush pink outfit. Ananya’s dress had a tie detail at the neckline, a full-length sleeve, a gathered design, a cut-out at the waist and a mini hem length.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya accessorised the look with a striking monochromatic ring, a pair of stilettos, and dangling metallic earrings. She decided to style her hair in a messy low bun. For her makeup, the Gehraiyaan actress chose to go with darker brows, winged eyeliner, mascara, soft pink eye makeup, glossy pink lip tint, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s next project. She will also feature in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya is gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2, where she will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here