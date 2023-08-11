Ananya Panday Looks Fresh and Flawless In a SEXY White Turtleneck Dress Worth Rs 84K

Ananya Panday is a perfect example of style. We are captivated by the actress’s impeccable sense of style. The diva can rock any outfit, whether it’s a casual one or a glamorous one. Alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya has just begun promoting her upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. Check out her recent look right here-

The actress chose a white turtleneck dress to match her great sense of fashion. The clothing was knee-length and slim fitting, emphasising her toned body to perfection. She chose only two pieces of jewellery: little blue hoops and white belly shoes with a golden buckle. She finished the look with delicate eyeshadow, slick eyeliner, brilliant highlighter, glossy lips, brilliant highlighter, sharp contour, and copious amounts of mascara. She chose a ponytail-style bun for her hairstyle that went nicely with her clothing.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as Ananya’s stylist Meagan Concessio posted her most recent photographs on Instagram. They showered her photos with love and compliments. You look lovely, one person wrote, and amazing in white, another. Along with heart and fire emoticons, some of her followers also uploaded pictures of her.

Absolutely loved Ananya’s outfit a lot? This can also be added to your outfit. Mannor is the name of the outfit, which is sold on the Alex Perry website. The Rs 82,500 dress is ideally suitable for wearing to formal events, day weddings, and evening celebrations.

What do you think of Ananya Panday’s recent appearance?