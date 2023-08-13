Ananya Panday Nails Dream Girl 2 Promotions in Equally Classy and SEXY Saree at a Time

Ananya Panday made a stylish stop in Lucknow while stepping into the spotlight for her forthcoming film Dream Girl 2. She decided on a vivid yellow drape created by none other than Manish Malhotra. This transparent beauty displayed fine sequin borders in the same bright colour. Her sequin-covered halter neck top was a sparkling work of art. Ananya chose oxidised dangler earrings in emerald green and matching bangles. Her makeup looked great, with a soft base, rosy lips, kohl-lined eyes, and a cute little black bindi that stole the show. Speaking of hair, Panday had silky locks that were tastefully parted down the middle to complement her Indian appearance.

Stacy Gomes, a talented makeup artist, gave Ananya Panday kohl-rimmed eyes and immaculate nude makeup for a bewitching appearance. She had straight hair that was split down the centre and tucked behind her earlobes, which gave her appearance a touch of elegance. Hairstylist Nidhi Chang’s deft touch wonderfully matched her look. Ananya decked herself out in stunning jewellery from Amrapali Jewels and Curio Cottage to add some glitz. Emerald bracelets and earrings that hung from her wrists completed her gorgeous attire.

Ananya Panday’s attire has consistently garnered media attention, and this time was no exception. She chose a gorgeous blue satin saree that expertly merged traditional and modern aspects for the “Dream Girl 2" movie promotions. Her shape was emphasised by the satin’s rich, glossy texture, and the colour of blue suited her vivacious youth. Along the edges of the saree, there was elaborate and delicate embroidery, which gave the outfit a touch of glitz.

Ananya wore a bold plunging neck top with the saree to update her traditional outfit. The blouse was expertly created, presenting a sensual and daring appearance while still exuding sophistication. Her appearance was enhanced by the deep neckline, which gave her the air of a glamorous diva. The combination of the traditional saree and the plunging neckline produced a tasteful balance that complemented the event’s theme.Without the proper accessories, no dazzling outfit is complete, and Ananya Panday hit the mark with her jewellery selection.She was accessorised with statement earrings, a delicate necklace, and chic bangles in a way that complemented but didn’t overshadow her look. The jewellery was the ideal match to the saree, oozing elegance and giving her appearance a hint of glitter.

We appreciate how Ananya Panday perfectly captured this stylish ambiance while also inspiring everyone. The August 25 release of Dream Girl 2, featuring Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana, is eagerly anticipated by Bollywood lovers.