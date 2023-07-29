Ananya Panday Paints Ibiza Red In A Pristine White Dress Worth Rs 20, 482; See Pics

Ananya Panday is definitely a trendsetter whose sartorial choices have always been impressive. Whether she is posing on the red carpet or stepping out for a casual day in the city, she never misses the mark. The actress without an iota of doubt always puts her best fashion foot forward and fashion critics and enthusiasts are always in awe of her.

The actress recently shared a few lovely pictures from her family vacation in Ibiza and of course, like always exuded some serious fashion goals. In case, you have missed out on her beautiful pictures, check them out here-

Ananya decked up for a family night out in a pristine white lace dress from the famous brand With Jéan. This dress which is worth $249 if converted to Indian currency stands approximately at Rs. 20,482. The Mirabel corset dress featured zip detailing and intrinsic embroidery work which was subtle yet striking. The contrast of white and silver was simply mesmerising.

The body-hugging corset-like feature accentuated Ananya’s stellar figure and created a wonderful silhouette. Ananya wore the dress with utmost panache and sheen. The actress’ lean and long legs were a character of their own and enhanced the look of the dress to a whole other dimension.

As always, Ananya went low on makeup and had a very minimalistic approach towards the whole look. Her glossy lip tint did absolute justice to the dress and it’s fantastic how the actress let her raw skin take centre stage and embraced it with all her heart. She kept it rather simple in terms of her accessories too, the pair of evil-eye earrings added a funky edge and a little bit of drama to this extremely sophisticated look, proving Ananya can ace any and every look.