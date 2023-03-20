Ananya Panday Sets the Perfect, Stylish Bollywood Bridesmaid Vibe for Summer Weddings

Slaying the summer wedding style with a hint of drama is none other than actor Ananya Panday. The actor who stole the show with her dance moves with her dancing partners Chunky Panday and Ahaan Panday to the groovy tunes of Saat Samundar, definitely hit the right note with her fashion statements as well.

Dressed to the nines for her cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding festivities, Ananya Panday nailed the desi Bollywood bridesmaid vibe. From Manish Malhotra to Amit Aggarwal, Ananya aced every outfit with elan.

Setting the tone for the wedding season, each look was an extension of Ananya’s personality and exuded desi, drama and dazzle. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, the vivid ensembles adorned by Ananya did play the perfect mood board for the upcoming wedding festivities. Here’s a look at what she wore and how you can rock it too.

White magic

Looking pretty in white. Ananya opted for a white summer dress designed by Saaksha & Kinni at Alanna Panday’s bridal shower. The corset-styled dress with a flared bottom featured a multi-coloured motif enhanced with mirror and thread work. The fit and flare silhouette looked dreamy and chic and not only complemented Ananya but the motif added a pop of colour to the white ensemble.

Style Tip: A perfect outdoorsy look on a bright sunny day, you can pair it with a multi-coloured printed cropped jacket or a floral printed scarf to add some drama to the look.

Structured Slay

Structured silhouettes have become a favourite during wedding seasons. And Ananya Panday looked radiant in couturier Amit Aggarwal’s custom-made hand-embroidered bustier. She paired the artistic top with a plissé skirt which had an effortless flow.

Style Tip: While Ananya didn’t opt for a dupatta, you could add a sheer net dupatta to this glamorous look.

Pastel Princess

Looking like a dream in pastels, Ananya Panday’s flower power look is fun, chic and what summer is all about. The embroidered floral lehenga set designed by couturier Tarun Tahiliani featured a lehenga skirt, blouse and dupatta. The full embroidered skirt and top featured intricate embellishments and blended beautifully with the floral motifs. The highlight of the look was how the dupatta was draped making it a hassle-free look for the star.

Style Tip: You can never go wrong with floral prints and embroidery during summer weddings. If your ensemble is fully embroidered, try to keep the dupatta plain and simple and drape it according to your choice.

A Saree Soiree

A wedding is incomplete without a saree. Ananya Panday danced the night away in Manish Malhotra’s ice-blue georgette saree embellished with delicate pearls. The pastel shade played the perfect canvas for thread work on the saree border and the blouse.

Style Tip: If you are a bridesmaid, pastel colours are the perfect choice for summer weddings. Also, try and keep the fabric light and airy because the weather can take a toll on your wedding look.

