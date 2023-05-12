Ananya Panday Unveils a Pretty Rani Pink Lady Dior Bag, Exclusive to India

You’re in for a similar treat if you’re familiar with the bright pink and gold adorned India-inspired Dior saddle bag that John Galliano debuted on the catwalk for his tenth anniversary at the fashion company. Dior recently unveiled a new bag, this time a Lady Dior that is specific to India and inspired by the country. The rani pink version, which is worn by Ananya Panday, has a print that was also used on the runway for the house’s Fall 23 presentation.

The stunning Dior Fall 23 runway show took place on March 31, 2023, in front of the spectacular Gateway of India in Mumbai. While we are still in awe of it, the French fashion house has already begun planning the introduction of an India-only Lady Dior bag that was announced with Ananya Panday. In association with the Chanakya School of Art, with whom Dior has a long-standing partnership, the Autumn 23 collection was presented in India. The majority of the pieces in the collection were created by the master craftsmen at the Chanakya atelier and featured a variety of vibrant colours, weaves, patterns, needlework, and motifs that were inspired by India.

The Toile De Jouy Voyage print on the new Lady Dior purse, created by artist Pietro Ruffo and inspired by Indian flora and fauna, includes themes like elephants, tigers, and peacocks. The multicoloured calfskin bag features gold hardware and a delicious fuchsia pink shade. Only a few number of these bags will be made available. The remoteness of the nation is captured in Dior’s latest rendition of its eternally legendary arm accessory by fusing it with the company’s renowned Lady Dior design. Ananya Panday carried the vivid pink Lady Dior bag while sporting a long, white wool and silk dress from Dior for the bag’s premiere. In India, the Dior Boutique at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai will sell this limited-edition purse.