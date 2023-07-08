Ananya Panday Wore The Most Stunning Mesh Dress Worth Rs 31,901 For A Family Dinner, Details Inside

Ananya Panday is a trensetter in every sense of the term, ever since she stepped into the industry she has been setting some serious fashion goals. From ethnic wear to the sexiest dresses, Ananya aces them all with the utmost panache. No matter what she wears the outfits always reflect her passion towards the very concept of fashion, she sure is meticulous in choosing what she wears and how she wears it.

Recently, Anaya’s mother Bhavana Pandey took to her social media accounts to share pictures from their family dinner date. Netizens were thrilled to see the family of four in the same frame, the family looked lovely as always. However, what caught the eyes of fashion critics and enthusiasts alike was Ananya’s dress.

Incase, you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

Ananya sported a lovely mesh dress from the shelves of the uber popular brand Jacquemus. This Malha mesh dress is priced at 352 Euros which if converted to Indian currency stands at Rs. 31,901. While it sure is quite a steep amount, it is a premium luxury wear and therefore the price does seem worth it.

This stretch crafted from stretch fabric created a lovely silhouette owing to the body-hugging feature of the dress which accentuated Ananya’s stunning figure. The thin straps with golden detailing just adds to the flair of the dress and makes it look simply fantastic. Even though it is a simple wear, it sure has a class of its own and is a perfect wear for a dinner date with the fam or your special someone.

Ananya accessorised this look with a pair of golden heart shaped tear-drop earring that looked flaterring alongside the dress. Her hair and makeup were both minimalistic yet absolutely perfect. Anaya’s beautifully drawn eyebrows and her lip shade were ethereal and there is no denying that.