Angela Bassett To Deepika Padukone: The Best-Dressed Celebrities At Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy Awards, held in Los Angeles, celebrated the year’s best performances. But before that, the champagne colour carpet saw the stars - from across the world - deliver their very best fashion sensibilities. While the glamour and glitzy affair was one like every year, the ensembles were entirely fresh. White clearly proved to be the breakout colour of the evening and celebrities leaned into minimal yet out-of-the-box styles. Let’s take a look at some best-dressed actresses from the Oscars 2023:

Fan Bingbing dazzled the champagne-coloured carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, in a sparkling silver gown. The Tony Ward Couture sporting a halter neck and plunging neckline, came with a green cape, featuring oversized sleeves and a short train. With her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob, she wore emerald chandelier earrings and glamorous makeup with a bold red lip.

Bold red lips appear to be a style statement for Oscars 2023. Pop singer Rihanna, who opted for a “black fashion moment” wore a black Alaïa gown and broke its monotony with red lips. Her outfit featured a sheer turtleneck mesh full-sleeve top which accentuated the baby bump. On top, she wore a black leather bralette attached to the leather skirt which came with multiple-cutout details and a long train. The singer flaunted her baby bump in the sheer top. Subtle drop earrings and statement rings added pore style to her black leathery look.

Deepika Padukone channelled old Hollywood glamour as she walked the 2023 Oscars carpet in a jaw-dropping black Louis Vuitton gown. It’s no surprise that the actress chose the French design house for her inaugural Oscars, as she was named a global ambassador for the brand last year in May 2022. Her off-shoulder full-sleeve gown came with a sweetheart neckline. A statement diamond necklace and bracelet were perfect additions.

Also looking royal was actress Angela Bassett. Even though the actress lost her second Oscars nomination for Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis, her thunder was intact in the fashion realm. Angela Bassett looked stunning in her violet Moschino gown which was the perfect pick for her age-defying figure. Her ensemble had a bow-like top and a single voluminous shoulder covering. A snake-shaped diamond-encrusted necklace was dangling down that plunging neckline.

Ana de Armas in a white Louis Vuitton gown brought all the bling to the Oscars 2023. The strappy body-hugging fit transformed into a short train, featuring detailing like that of a fish skin. With minimal glam and straightened hair, the actress got our eyes glued to her beauty.

Singer-actor Sofia Carson performed her nominated song “Applause” with 14-time Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren from the film “Tell It Like a Woman” at the 95th Academy Awards. For the occasion, Sofia slipped into a white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture. She enhanced the glamour of her ball gown with a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace, which complemented the off-shoulder detailing. The form-fitting bodice also featured a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the centre.

Cara Delevingne made her Oscars red-carpet (champagne-coloured carpet) in a daring high-slit gown. The gorgeous red silk taffeta ball gown featured a billowing bow on one shoulder. She sealed the look with a Bulgari serpent choker with studded emeralds.

Florence Pugh made a risky fashion statement at the 95th Academy Awards. She donned Valentino Couture look from the house’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which featured hot pants and a slate grey sweetheart-neckline taffeta top. Black satin platform heels completed her stylish pick.

Mindy Kaling and her white gown played peek-a-boo on the Oscars 2023 carpet. The bustier look by Vera Wang with detached overlong sleeves, spaghetti straps and open boning was a fashion moment at its best. Wet tresses styled neatly at the back along with dangler earrings and brown-tone glam sat well with the ensemble.

Cate Blanchett supported sustainable fashion (once again) as she pulled out a two-colour gown from Louis Vuitton archives. It consisted of a silk teal capelet top with statement shoulder pads, as well as a sleek black skirt. Chunky silver threader earrings brought that extra bling to her look.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate Malala Yousafzai’s elegance in a silver sparkler hooded gown from Ralph Lauren.

Which of these looks is your favourite?

