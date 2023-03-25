Anshula Kapoor Holds Our Attention In This Off-Shoulder Black Bodysuit; Pics

With back-to-back breathtaking posts and public appearances, Anshula Kapoor has undoubtedly raised the fashion bar. In her latest post, she was seen posing in a stunning black bodysuit with an off-shoulder neckline. To add some drama to her look, Anshula opted for bold makeup with a touch of mascara, a neutral lip colour, feathery brows, reddened cheeks, a dewy base, and light cheekbone contouring.

Her picture came along with a lengthy post on body positivity. She even shared a quote by Brigitte Devoue that read," Imagine all the things we could be if we weren’t controlled by insecurity." Further, in the post caption, Anshula revealed that she stopped herself from wearing bodysuits several times as she thought it wasn’t flattering for her body shape. But this year, she wants to embrace it like never before and experience the thrill in all the glory. “Am I owning it? Who cares!!

Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes!" a part of her caption read.

Anshula Kapoor undoubtedly owned this new look, getting admired by fans and celebrities all over social media. Netizens adored Anshula Kapoor’s optimistic message and complimented her. Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many others bombarded the post with praise. “We want the close-ups!!!!!" wrote Rhea Kapoor, while Sanjay Kapoor commented, “So proud of you".

Previously, Anshula Kapoor made a dazzling appearance on the Lakme Fashion show as she turned showstopper for fashion label Itrh earlier this month. She wore an all-glamorous silver and shimmery gown designed by Ridhi Bansal and Mohit Rai. Her family members and friends graced the event and were seen cheering for her. Arjun Kapoor was on cloud nine watching his sister and gave a shoutout to Anshula…isn’t it the cutest brother-sister duo? He even posted this moment from the big day on his Instagram handle and actors like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Sharma were all hearts at the video.

