Antacid Tablets Should Not Be Consumed With Tea And Coffee: Expert

Unhealthy eating habits like having too much tea, coffee, junk, spicy, oily food, and cold-drinks lead to the problem of acidity. Generally, in such situations, people consume antacid medicines like Digene or Gelusil to get instant relief from acidity. Many people are unaware of how excess consumption of tea or coffee leads to acidity. Today, Dr Shrihari Anikhindi has given his insight into how caffeine can increase acid production.

He stated, “Generally, we take antacid tablets when acidity troubles us. People usually take antacid tablets to reduce acidity, unaware that tea and coffee are one of the main reasons responsible for the excess production of acid which further causes problems like heartburn and bloating”.

Dr Shrihari further said, “On one hand, we consume medicines to reduce acidity. While on the other hand, we do not limit the consumption of tea and coffee. This is contradictory in itself. He informed me that there is a huge amount of caffeine present in coffee. Caffeine increases acid production alongside loosening the valve at the lower end of the oesophagus, where it joins the stomach”.

Dr Shrihari Anikhindi informed us that the sphincter is located between the oesophagus and the stomach. Sphincters are structures that permit the flow of fluids in one direction. Consuming caffeine relaxes the valve, which leads to the problem of acidity.

He sheds light on the importance of avoiding the consumption of antacid tablets and coffee together. Dr Shrihari also said that the harmful effects of consuming tea and coffee. Coffee or tea consumption has been reported to be associated with many diseases such as peptic ulcer and gastroesophageal reflux disease. These diseases are linked with esophago-gastro-duodenal disorders worldwide.

Soft drinks also contain caffeine, which leads to the problem of acidity. This is why it is recommended to limit the consumption of such drinks for good health.

Dr Shrihari further said that antacid medicines should be taken on an empty stomach. If you are craving tea, then drink it half an hour before taking antacid tablets. It’s better if you do not consume drink and coffee. He also said that if you have been taking antacid tablets with tea or coffee for a long time and the problem of acidity has worsened, then consult a doctor right away.

