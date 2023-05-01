Anushka Sharma Birthday: Throwback To All Goofy and Classy Pictures of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s relationship has been a subject of interest for their fans and the media alike. One of the things that make this couple so endearing is their ability to balance their personal and professional lives while still enjoying each other’s company. Both Virat and Anushka have a playful side, and they often share glimpses of their goofy moments on social media, which their fans adore.

Whether it’s Virat imitating Anushka’s expressions or the two of them pulling each other’s leg during interviews, their chemistry is palpable. They also share a common interest in sports, and they often attend each other’s matches or training sessions. Despite their busy schedules, the couple makes it a point to spend quality time together, which often involves laughter and lighthearted moments. This makes them one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry, and their fans can’t get enough of their adorable antics.

On Anushka Sharma’s birthday today, let’s revisit some of their moments together.

