Anushka Sharma Birthday: Throwback To All Goofy and Classy Pictures of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s relationship has been a subject of interest for their fans and the media alike. One of the things that make this couple so endearing is their ability to balance their personal and professional lives while still enjoying each other’s company. Both Virat and Anushka have a playful side, and they often share glimpses of their goofy moments on social media, which their fans adore.
Whether it’s Virat imitating Anushka’s expressions or the two of them pulling each other’s leg during interviews, their chemistry is palpable. They also share a common interest in sports, and they often attend each other’s matches or training sessions. Despite their busy schedules, the couple makes it a point to spend quality time together, which often involves laughter and lighthearted moments. This makes them one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry, and their fans can’t get enough of their adorable antics.
On Anushka Sharma’s birthday today, let’s revisit some of their moments together.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked sophisticated and stylish in their formal attire. Virat was dressed in a black suit, while Anushka donned a dazzling gown. Seated next to each other on a black couch, the couple posed the snap, exuding grace and elegance.
Ansushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the goofiest couple on the ‘gram.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli love to explore the wild. Seen here enjoying a hot cuppa along the banks of a river
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli keep their fans entertained with such memes. Didn’t we say the goofiest? We bet you agree
Recognized for his sharp fashion sense, Virat Kohli chose to wear a sleek all-black tuxedo. Meanwhile, Anushka commanded attention in a stunning purple gown by Toni Maticevski, an Australian designer. Her form-fitting dress boasted an alluring side slit and an off-the-shoulder design that added a touch of glamour. The vibrant shade of the full-length gown and its figure-hugging silhouette elegantly showcased her toned physique, leaving a lasting impression.
Virat Kohli dressed in an olive green suit paired with a white T-shirt, while Anushka Sharma chose a bright yellow gown paired with a matching handbag for the Dior fashion show in Mumbai
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look into each other’s eyes while sun sets in the backdrop. How romantic? Isn’t it?
Anushka Sharma’s love for canines is well known. Anushka Sharma shared a picture with her dog Bruno who she lost in 2021
Anushka Sharma bites on to a cookie as Virat Kohli sips on his tea. A tea date indeed!
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli strike a goofy pose. This picture was shared by Anushka on their fourth wedding anniversary
One more click from their fourth anniversary picture dump
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all smiles at a cricket stadium.