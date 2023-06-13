Anushka Sharma Engages In A Full Body Stretch To Start Her Day Off On The Right Note, 6 Reasons Why You Should Do It Too

Anushka Sharma is known for being extremely conscious about the lifestyle she follows, from eating right to working out well she does it all with utmost grace and panache. Even though she loves to have a cheat meal every now and then, she makes sure to makeup for it with her workout sessions. Just because it is Anushka Sharma, do not lead yourself into believing that all the workouts that she tries out are extremely complicated, some of them are easy enough for all of us to try as well.

Just this morning, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself on her story that gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her mandatory morning stretches. In case you have missed out on it, check it out here-

Stretching is extremely good for your health and beneficial for you body, here are its benefits that you should know about-

Stretching on a day-to-day basis can absolutely improve your flexibility by elongating your muscles and managing knots in your bones and stress points. It can most certainly better the condition of your joint mobility which would subsequently mean that will help you in preventing arthritis or any other joint related issues. If you are constantly feeling a certain bit of tension around your muscles then it is a must that you start practising the art of stretching. When you are stretching your body, the blood circulation around your muscles increase as well and the tissues in your body will definitely benefit out of this. The act of stretching incorporates deep breathing and relaxation techniques, which can help reduce stress, relieve tension, and promote a sense of calmness and overall well-being. Stretching daily can most certainly help improve posture by counteracting the effects of prolonged sitting or poor alignment.

Anushka also put up another story asking her fans to help her choose what she would be having for breakfast. Check it out here-

Which option do you think she went ahead for?