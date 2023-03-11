Anushka Sharma Is Here To Rule The Fashion World And We Have Proof

Anushka Sharma recently shared pictures from her latest photoshoot for a fashion magazine. The actress has appeared as the cover girl for Grazia’s March 2023 issue and she looks stunning as ever. Anushka can be seen wearing a variety of stylish outfits, each one highlighting her unique style and personality. Anushka’s photoshoot showcased her as a true fashion icon, with a unique and daring sense of style. Her ability to mix classic trends with modern twists and her confidence in subtle colours and designs is what sets her apart as a fashion inspiration.

Let’s take a look at her fashionable outfits and looks from the photoshoot.

The actress is seen donning a printed bralette along with a ruffle beige trench coat from Christian Dior. She styled the look with a curly hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, mascara, beauty bronzer and nude lips. She accessorised her outfit with small hoop earrings, an oval necklace, a diamond dog tag, a charm bracelet and a gold-plated ring

In another picture, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil fame picked a sheer embroidered blouse along with a white bralette and paired it with high-waisted white shorts. Anushka opted for the same makeup and hairstyle in this frame as well.

Anushka is seen striking an intense pose for the camera. The diva looked absolutely stunning in a knitted top that consisted of a unique-designs at the bottom of the blouse. She paired the look with cream and blue striped down crochet pants. She completed the look with a soft-curls hairdo, straight-shaped eyebrows, kohled eyes and minimal makeup.

The diva looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-white ensemble. She donned a faux fur blouse and paired it with silk pants that consisted of floral embroidered work at the bottom of the trousers. She completed the look with fresh makeup look and accessorised it with a skinny choker, heart necklace, hoop earrings, and multiple rings.

Anushka Sharma gave a bold edge to the album with a white and golden number. It featured an underwire longline bra, a white poplin shirt along with cosmos gold waves and hand-embroidered leggings. She accessorised her outfit with a fish pendant necklace and chain ring. The actress kept her makeup minimal and opted for soft smokey eye makeup, which gave her face a dramatic effect.

