Anushka Sharma’s Denim-On-Denim Look From London Diaries With Virat Kohli Redefines Street Style

Anushka Sharma’s fashion diary is all about elegance and comfort. While the actress does not shy away from flaunting unique styles, her everyday fashion is quite easy to style yet retains chicness and sophistication. Recently, the actress was on vacation in London with her family and no doubt, she spent a relaxing time there. She shared a glimpse of her tour with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika on social media, but what caught our attention was the outfit she chose for her day out in the streets of London. Anushka is slaying the denim-on-denim combo, and fashion enthusiasts are enthralled.

Ditching the standard denim outfit, Anushka Sharma went for a patchwork jacket and acid-washed light blue faded denim jeans. Anushka’s jacket had a collared neckline, patch pockets, an oversized fit, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, an open front with button closures, and embroidered colourful patches that lend a unique aspect.

The accessories were quirky and added to the uniqueness of the outfit. Anushka went for white framed tinted spectacles, gold hoop earrings, a vintage watch, elegant bracelets, striking rings, white sneakers, and a large flowery patterned tote bag. She kept her hair open with a side part For her makeup, she went for a minimal day look. A glossy blush pink lip tint, feathery brows, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base completed the look.

Along with the video, she expressed her longing for the days in London. She wrote,"Major missing - London city & coffee walks PS- that coffee lasted me a while." In the video, Anushka is seen wandering around London. She sips on her coffee throughout the journey. Virat Kohli is seen capturing the actress in all her glory, and the family enjoys sweet moments together. The outfit she chose was ideal for the occasion and certainly, a piece you would want to add to your travel wardrobe.

In the meantime, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film also marks her return to the big screen after nearly four years. She was last seen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.