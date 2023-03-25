Anushka Sharma's Red Carpet Look In Violet Slit Gown Screams Sophistication

Anushka Sharma recently made heads turn on the red carpet at the Indian Sports Honours 2023. She arrived at the event along with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The power couple looked glamorous complementing each other in black and purple attires at the grand event. Many celebs were seen at the event including Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

But it was Anushka Sharma’s red carpet look that grabbed all the eyeballs. She donned a bodycon violet gown from Australian designer Toni Maticevski’s clothing line. The full-length outfit featured a solid hue with elegant off-the-shoulder sleeves and a ruched bodice. It came with a thigh-high slit and body-hugging fit perfectly accentuated toned curves.

The actress even shared some pictures on Instagram with the caption “Lewk," and a purple heart emoji.

Check out her outfit for the night–

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Do you want to add this lovely gown to your wardrobe? The outfit Anushka Sharma wore at Indian Sports Honours cost Rs 1,48,001 (USD 1795). It is available online on Toni Maticevski’s website in the category of assertion gowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TONI MATICEVSKI (@toni_maticevski)

Anushka Sharma enhanced the look of the gown with a pair of bejewelled black and silver heels. She also wore dazzling drop earrings and a few ear cuffs. For her makeup, she opted for a nude lip shade, drawn eyebrows, black liner, and subtle highlights on the cheeks. The actress styled her hair open in rough waves and a side part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Earlier, Anushka Sharma appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine Grazia, and we can’t stop admiring her beauty. In one of the pictures from the cover shoot, the actress was seen wearing a printed bralette top layered with a ruffled beige trench coat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia)

She completed the look with messy curls, sharp brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara, and neutral lip colour. Small hoop earrings, an oval necklace, a diamond dog tag, a charm bracelet, and a gold-plated ring completed her look. In terms of her career, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in the film, Chakda Express on Netflix. She essays the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film based on her life and career.

