APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2023: 10 Most Inspiring Quotes by the Missile Man of India | Photos

APJ ABDUL KALAM DEATH ANNIVERSARY 2023: On Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s death anniversary, the nation fondly remembers the ‘Missile Man’ of India. Dr Kalam’s life journey encompassed remarkable achievements as an aerospace scientist and the 11th President of India (2002-2007). His endearing personality earned him the title of “People’s President”, owing to his genuine simplicity and deep connection with the people. Dr Kalam had humble beginnings. He used to sell newspapers to make a living.

Dr Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, Meghalaya. On the occasion of his death anniversary, let’s take a look at some of his inspirational quotes to inspire the youth.

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2023: Inspirational Quotes

“When learning is purposeful, creativity blossoms. When creativity blossoms, thinking emanates. When thinking emanates, knowledge is fully lit. When knowledge is lit, economy flourishes.” “If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means ‘first Attempt In Learning’; End is not the end, in fact E.N.D. means ‘Effort Never Dies’; If you get No as an answer, remember N.O. means ‘Next Opportunity’. So let’s be positive.” “Suffering is the essence of success!!!” “Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life.” “To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces— desire, belief, and expectation.” “Why be afraid of difficulties, sufferings and problems? When troubles come, try to understand the relevance of your sufferings. Adversity always presents opportunities for introspection.” “A nation with a strong base in science and technology is a nation with a strong backbone.” “The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.” “A large number of scientists and engineers leave this country at their first opportunity to earn more money abroad. It is true that they definitely get greater monetary benefits, but could anything compensate for this love and respect from one’s own countrymen?” “We are all born with a divine fire in us. Our efforts should be to give wings to this fire and fill the world with the glow of its goodness.”

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2023: Inspirational Quotes In Pics

Kalam collapsed while delivering a lecture at Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Shillong and died from an apparent cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015.