Apple Crisps to Applesauce, 3 Fruit-Based Desserts To Try At Home

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away," you might have heard of this. Packed with vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre, an apple provides a number of benefits. They are also high in antioxidants, which can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Raw, baked, or stewed, in desserts, breakfasts, and salads, you can consume apple in any. form. With its natural sweetness and tangy flavour, this fruit can be used to prepare delicious recipes.

Here are some apple recipes that you can try for deserts:

1)Applesauce

Ingredients:

6 to 8 apples

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup granulated sugar (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

Instructions:

Start by peeling, coring, and chopping the apples into small pieces.

The size of the chunks will depend on how thick you want your applesauce to be.

Place a large saucepan or pot over medium heat and bring to a simmer.

Cook them for about 15 to 20 minutes, until they are soft and easily mashed with a fork.

Add sugar, and cinnamon (if using) to the pot and stir well to combine. Cook the applesauce for another 5 minutes, stirring frequently, to allow the flavours to meld.

Once the apples are cooked, remove the pot from the heat. Use a potato masher, fork, or blender to mash the apples to your desired consistency.

Transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

2) Apple Halwa

Ingredients:

2 medium-sized apples, peeled and grated

3 tbsp ghee

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands

Chopped nuts for garnishing

Instructions:

Heat a pan or kadai on medium heat and add ghee to it.

Add the grated apples to the pan and cook them on low heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they soften and release their moisture.

Add sugar to the pan and mix well. Continue to cook on low heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens.

Add milk to the pan and mix well. Cook on low heat, stirring frequently, until the halwa thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Add cardamom powder and saffron strands to the halwa, and mix well to incorporate the flavours.

Remove the pan from heat and transfer the apple halwa to a serving dish.

Garnish with chopped nuts on top.

Serve hot or warm, and enjoy the delicious and aromatic apple halwa

3) Apple Crisp

Ingredients:

4 cups of peeled and sliced apples (any variety)

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter

Instructions:

Using a pan, melt the butter over medium heat.

Add the sliced apples to the pan and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until they are slightly softened.

In a separate bowl, mix the flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt.

Sprinkle the flour mixture over the apples in the pan, and stir to coat the apples evenly.

Continue to cook on medium heat for another 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the topping is crispy and the apples are tender.

Remove from the stove and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.

Serve warm as is or with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream for a scrumptious stovetop apple crisp dessert.

