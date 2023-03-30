April Fools' Day 2023: Trick Your Partner With These 10 Prank Ideas

APRIL FOOLS’ DAY 2023: April Fools’ Day is one of the light-hearted days of the year when people play pranks on their friends and loved ones. While some may find it annoying or unnecessary, others revel in the opportunity to surprise and trick their partners with harmless pranks.

Playing a practical joke on your partner on April Fools’ Day can be a fun and creative way to show them your affection and sense of humour. However, it is important to keep in mind that the prank should not cause any physical or emotional harm. If you are planning to play a prank on this day, check out these ten options to bring a smile to your partner’s face.

Swap the sugar and salt

This prank is classic and easy to execute. Swap the sugar and salt containers in the kitchen. When your partner adds salt to their food, they will be in for a sweet surprise. Fake spider on the toilet paper

Put a fake spider on the toilet paper roll. When your partner goes to use the restroom, they will freak. Perfect for April Fools’ Day! Shopaholic horror

Do you have a partner who’s alarmed by the number of items you order online? Elevate the prank by saving more than 20 empty boxes from your recent deliveries, hiding them in a place where your partner wouldn’t check. On April 1, wake up early and assemble the boxes, placing them all over your front porch and sidewalk to create the illusion of “new deliveries." Change the language on their phone

Change the language on your partner’s phone to a language they don’t understand. Watch as they struggle to navigate through their phone. Embarrassing ringtone

Modify your partner’s ringtone to a song that would cause him embarrassment, such as Milkshake by Kelis or Baby Shark. Set the volume to its maximum level and send him on an errand. When he is in public, give him a call. Likely, he will not recognize his phone ringing loudly, which will make the situation more awkward. Swap the contents of shampoo and conditioner bottles

Switch the contents of your partner’s shampoo and conditioner bottles. They will be in for a slippery surprise when they go to wash their hair. Cookie Caper

Delicately take out Oreo cookies from their packaging and substitute the cream filling with another edible white substance, such as mayonnaise. For the maximum shock value when he’s not anticipating anything unusual, select a single random Oreo to alter. Tweak their favourite dish

If he/she has a preferred food, it’s a good idea to mix things up by changing some of the ingredients. Let them know that their favourite meal is on the lunch menu, but when you prepare it, swap out a few of the ingredients. Move their belongings around

Move your partner’s belongings around, like their keys or wallet. They will be confused and will have to search for their belongings. Airhorn behind the door

Hide an airhorn behind the door and watch as your partner jumps in surprise when they open the door.

Playing pranks on your partner can be an exciting way to celebrate April Fool’s Day. Choose your pranks wisely and enjoy the day with your loved one.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here