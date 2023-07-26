Are Egg Yolks Bad For Your Health? Here Is The Secret That You Should Know About

The health effects of egg yolks have been a subject of debate for a long time. Many people believe that the high levels of cholesterol in egg yolks make them unhealthy, leading them to discard the yolks. As a result, some people are reluctant to include eggs in their diet due to their high-fat content. However, is this really the case?

“This widely held belief is nothing more than an exaggerated myth. In fact, egg yolks are misunderstood heroes of the breakfast table and need to be included in your diet” says Miten Kakaiya, fitness and wellness coach at Miten Says Fitness.

Prepare yourself to discover the truth and learn why egg yolks are not only beneficial but also rich in essential nutrients.

Never Discard Those Yolks!

How many times have you cracked open an egg, only to discard the yolk without a second thought? If you’re like many people, you’ve probably done it countless times out of fear that your blood cholesterol levels will skyrocket, putting your heart at risk. But here’s the truth: you can stop worrying!

Let’s turn back the clock to 1968 when the American Heart Association recommended limiting egg consumption to less than three whole eggs per week.

The rationale behind this advice was the belief that dietary cholesterol directly translates to increased cholesterol levels in the blood. “However, experimental, clinical, and epidemiological studies have shown that there is no correlation between the cholesterol you consume in your diet and the cholesterol circulating in your blood plasma,” says Kakaiya. Rest assured that you need not be concerned about the cholesterol content in egg yolks.

Unlock the Nutritional Powerhouse

“Instead of fixating on cholesterol, shift your focus to the incredible array of nutrients found in egg yolks. Egg yolks are a nutritional powerhouse, offering a range of vitamins and minerals that are hard to find in other ingredients or foods” says Kakaiya.

Egg yolks contain essential vitamins such as A, D, E, K, B1, B2, B5, B6, B9, and B12 which are all important for maintaining good health. Vitamin A is essential for vision and immune function, while vitamin D promotes healthy bones and calcium absorption. Vitamin E acts as a powerful antioxidant, protecting your cells from damage, and vitamin K aids in blood clotting and bone health.

But that’s not all! Egg yolks are also rich in important minerals like zinc and iron. Zinc is involved in immune system functioning, DNA synthesis, and wound healing, while iron is crucial for carrying oxygen throughout your body and preventing anaemia.

Many people believe that egg yolks are harmful because of their cholesterol content, but this is simply a myth. In fact, most people can safely and healthily consume whole eggs, including yolks.

So, the next time you’re tempted to throw away those golden yolks, think twice. You’re not just discarding the yolk, but a treasure trove of essential nutrients that your body needs to thrive.