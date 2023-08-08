Are You A Pizza Lover? Check This Unique Recipe For Sooji Pizza

Are you a pizza lover but concerned about your health? This time, when you’re hit with a pizza craving, opt for a nutritious twist with semolina (sooji) pizza. It’s not just simple to prepare but also equally tasty and healthy. So, the next time hunger strikes, indulge in homemade sooji pizza. Let’s delve into the straightforward recipe for making sooji pizza.

Ingredients for sooji pizza:

For the batter:

1. Semolina (Sooji) – 1 cup

2. Buttermilk - 1 cup

3. Baking soda - 1/2 tsp

4. Salt - to taste

For the toppings:

1. Grated mozzarella cheese – 5 tbsp

2. Chopped capsicum - 1

3. Chopped tomatoes – 2-3

4. Corn kernels – 2 tbsp

5. Chopped olives – 2 tbsp

6. Chili flakes - 1/4 tsp

7. Mixed herbs – 1/4 tsp

8. Chopped onions - 2

For the pizza sauce:

1. Tomato sauce - 1/4 cup

2. Chili sauce - 1 tsp

3. Mixed herbs – 1/2 tsp

4. Chili flakes - 1/2 tsp

How to make sooji pizza:

To make sooji pizza, begin by taking a large mixing bowl and combining sooji with a pinch of salt. Now, add a cup of buttermilk to the semolina and mix it well. You can also opt for curd as an alternative to buttermilk. Next, pour half a cup of water into the bowl to create a solution. Set this batter aside for 15 minutes, allowing the semolina to absorb all the moisture.

Now, whip up the pizza sauce. In a bowl, blend tomato sauce, chilli sauce, mixed herbs and chilli flakes using a spoon, then set it aside. Following this, take a look at the semolina batter and give it another stir with a spoon. Now, add one-fourth cup of water to the batter to adjust its thickness as needed.

Place a nonstick griddle on the stove and heat it over medium flame. Once the griddle is hot, apply a bit of oil and spread it evenly. Now, take the semolina batter and pour it onto the griddle, creating a circular base. Ensure that the base spread on the griddle is on the thicker side. Cook it until the base is fully cooked from underneath. Subsequently, drizzle a spoonful of oil around the edges and flip it.

After cooking for a while, spread the pizza sauce over the base. Sprinkle-grated mozzarella cheese on top, ensuring an even distribution. Proceed to add the chopped onions, tomatoes, olives, capsicum and corn kernels. Once again, layer mozzarella cheese over these toppings. Sprinkle chilli flakes and mixed herbs as the final touch. Once the cheese melts to perfection and the pizza is thoroughly cooked, turn off the stove and transfer it onto a pizza plate. Now, serve your piping-hot semolina pizza.