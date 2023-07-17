Are You Having A Monsoon Pregnancy? 5 Tips To Sail Through It

Although pregnancy is a wonderful experience, it can also present its share of difficulties, particularly in the monsoon season. Pregnant women must take extra precautions, from changing their lifestyles to addressing their increased health issues. For pregnant women navigating the monsoon season and ensuring a smooth and healthy pregnancy, here are tips from Dr Swetha MP, Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout, Bengaluru:

Stay Hydrated

Pregnant women must maintain proper hydration because monsoon weather frequently results in higher humidity. To avoid being dehydrated and to help your body flush toxins, drink lots of water throughout the day. To replace electrolytes, choose fresh fruit juices, coconut water, and herbal teas. Avoid caffeine- and sugar-filled beverages because they can dehydrate the body.

Prevent Infections

Infections are more likely to occur during the monsoon. Take extra steps to safeguard both you and your infant. Avoid standing water and regions that are prone to flooding since these conditions can encourage the growth of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying insects. Wear breathable, loose-fitting clothing, use insect repellents, and keep your environment dry and clean. To stop the transmission of illnesses, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating.

Maintain a Nutritious Diet

Maintaining a healthy diet is essential for pregnant women, and this is especially true during the monsoon season. Eat a healthy, balanced diet that is high in protein, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables. Make sure the food you eat is freshly prepared, hygienically prepared, and fully cooked. Avoid raw seafood, street food, and unpasteurized dairy products.

Move Cautiously and exercise with care

It’s necessary to stay active throughout pregnancy, but it’s also crucial to move carefully when it’s raining. Exercise with low impact, such as indoor walking, swimming, or pregnant yoga. To prevent accidents or falls, avoid going outside in wet or slick conditions. Before beginning or continuing any workout routine, speak with your healthcare practitioner to be sure it is secure for both the mother and the child.

Regular prenatal care

It is important to track the development of your pregnancy, particularly during the monsoon season. Remain on time for your obstetrician or midwife appointments. Talk about any worries or symptoms you may have. In addition to ensuring prompt detection and management of any potential issues, this will also give the support that is required for pregnancy.

In conclusion, to ensure the health of both mother and child during monsoon pregnancies, extra care and attention are needed. Expectant women can easily traverse the monsoon season by adhering to this crucial advice. Keep in mind to drink plenty of water, prevent infections, eat a balanced diet, exercise safely, and get frequent prenatal care. Enjoy this lovely stage of life while putting your health and safety first.