Are You In A Casual Relationship? 5 Ways To Avoid A Messy Heartbreak

Casual relationships, hook-up culture, situationship and friends with benefits are some of the words that are casually thrown around on the internet. The current generation is oscillating between finding true love and exploring this area of intimacy. One such growing trend is that of casual sex. It usually means having physical intimacy or sex without bearing the expectations and responsibilities of commitment. This allows people to satiate their physical needs without being an exclusive couple. However, many times people find themselves in a jiffy when it comes to handling feelings while opting for casual sex or a ‘no strings attached’ relationship.

Here’s how you can save an emotional turmoil after casual sex:

Ponder Upon Pros and Cons

It is extremely important to be firm about your motive to have a sexual relationship. It is advisable to weigh the pros and cons of the situation before agreeing upon taking the plunge into a non-commitment relationship. Two of the crucial elements emotional depth and comfort will help you find the right answer. Communication

If you have given yourself a go-ahead for casual intimacy, make sure to keep open communication with your friend. It is equally important for both to be on the same page before getting into each other’s personal space. Have Boundaries

Even though you chose casual sex to have a relaxed and fun time, having boundaries is non-negotiable. Voicing your boundaries openly only helps your pal understand your needs better. Boundaries are an essential part of living irrespective of whether you are in a committed or casual relationship. This includes physical and as well as texting or sexting boundaries. Be Truthful

If you find yourself catching feelings despite the casual sex talk, it is fair, to be honest about it with your partner. This will help you and your partner take a clear decision about the future course of the friendship. Prioritize Your Own Time and Hobbies

Making space for some self-love will help you be your own person. This will naturally allow you to differentiate between your various needs. Keeping your interests as a top priority will allow you to put things into perspective regarding your ongoing relationship.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here