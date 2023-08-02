As Conjunctivitis Cases Surge In India, Experts Bust Myths Related To The Infection

Conjunctivitis is a common disease during monsoon. Various Indian states like Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat are currently facing a surge in conjunctivitis cases. This year the number of cases is more, as compared to the previous year. Doctors have suggested proper care and avoiding congested areas. Conjunctivitis, also known as pink or red eye infection, is a highly contagious eye infection; primarily, children get affected easily. It is a mild and self-limiting condition, causing discomfort and irritation in the eye. It can spread through direct or indirect contact with the infected person’s eye secretions or contaminated objects.

There are a few common myths related to pink eye infection like wearing black shades (sunglasses) can help in preventing the spread of eye infection, consulting a doctor is not required, and if you don’t rub your eyes, you will not get the red eye flu. Most of these myths are not true. Let us take a look at experts’ insights on these myths.

The infection doesn’t spread by just looking into the eyes of the infected person, but by getting in close contact with the person’s eye secretions, using their towel, handkerchief, or clothes. It is always a healthy option to disinfect the frequently touched places and clean your hands before touching your eyes.

According to experts, red-eye flu doesn’t affect your vision but may cause blurriness for a few days. It is suggested to limit exposure to irritants like smoke or dust to prevent the condition from worsening.

It is better to avoid touching your eye frequently or rubbing your eyes, as this may lead to the spread of the infection. You can use eye drops to reduce the irritation and itchiness. If it causes more discomfort, it is always advisable to consult the doctor.

Dr Tushar Grover, an eye specialist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi stated that red eye infection has increased due to the extreme flood and rain, humid conditions, and a decrease in hygienic conditions. Though there is nothing to be scared about, you are just required to wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes.

Conjunctivitis usually gets cured within 10 days, but you are advised to continue applying eye drops for a few more days after being cured. You can use sunglasses to avoid direct light, which can cause eye irritation.

Conjunctivitis symptoms are redness, itching, water discharge from your eye, irritation, mild pain, and swelling of your eyes. Adhering to precautions can help you to reduce your discomfort and the infection, and also protect you from this contagious infection.