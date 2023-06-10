As Mercury, Sun And Saturn Transit, Know The Zodiac Signs To Get Affected

Astrology is an age-old practice that employs celestial bodies, zodiac signs, and houses to provide insights and guidance concerning human behaviour and events. Recently, astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma from Bhopal explains that planets move from one zodiac sign to another, with varying speeds and timings. These transitions can have positive or negative effects on different zodiac signs.

In June, three significant planets are expected to change zodiac signs and retrograde at different times. Let’s discover which three zodiac signs will be impacted by these transitions and identify the planets involved in this transition.

Transit of Mercury

According to astrology, the first significant occurrence in June was the planet Mercury moving into the zodiac sign of Taurus on June 7th. Mercury, often referred to as Buddha, is linked to intelligence and communication. The transition of Mercury into Taurus took place at 7:40 pm on June 7, 2023.

Transit of Sun

On June 15, at 6:29 PM, the Sun, known as Surya Dev, will transit from Taurus to Gemini. The Sun is associated with qualities such as respect, leadership, skills, soul, and wealth. When the Sun is exalted in one’s horoscope, it is believed to bring success in various areas of life.

Retrograde movement of Saturn

On June 17th, Saturn, known as Shani Dev in astrology, is expected to undergo retrograde motion in the zodiac sign of Aquarius. This signifies that Saturn will seem to move in reverse within its sign. Shani Dev is associated with the concept of karma and is believed to bestow results as per an individual’s actions. More precisely, at 10:48 pm on June 17, 2023, Saturn will commence its retrograde phase in Aquarius.

Mercury Retrogade In Tauras

It is believed that on June 19th, at 7:16 am, the planet Mercury will enter the setting phase in the zodiac sign of Taurus. In astrology, it is commonly stated that when a planet sets, its influence and impact tend to diminish for a few days.

Mercury Transit In Gemini

According to astrology, it is predicted that on June 24, 2023, the planet Mercury will enter Gemini. This event is believed to have a positive influence, enhancing one’s logical thinking abilities and communication skills, particularly in terms of speech.

3 Zodiac Signs Will Benefit

Astrology predictions suggest that June will witness a change in planetary movements, bringing about positive effects for three specific zodiac signs. Individuals with Sagittarius, Taurus, and Leo as their zodiac signs can expect favourable occurrences such as increased luck, salary increments, promotions, and profitable business outcomes.