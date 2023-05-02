Asthma and Diet: Foods to Avoid and Consume This World Asthma Day 2023

Asthma is an airway disorder characterized by cough, chest tightness and wheeze. It is caused by airway narrowing due to inflammation. It is treated with inhaled bronchodilators and steroids. However, avoidance of triggers, such as food, pollens and dust also forms an important part of treatment of asthma. Even though, diet is not a direct cause of asthma, it can potentially worsen or trigger asthma symptoms in some individuals. Dr Asmita Mehta, Professor and Head, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Kochi explains the foods to eat and the ones to avoid that can help help manage asthma:

Healthy Diet: What to eat?

Eat a healthy and balanced diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, that are rich in antioxidants can help support overall health and can help reduce airway irritation and inflammation

What NOT to eat? Avoid food triggers

Avoiding foods that contain additives such as sulfites and preservatives can help prevent asthma flare-ups. Additionally, limiting sodium, refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats can help reduce inflammation and keep airways open. As mentioned earlier, certain foods and food additives can worsen asthma symptoms. Keeping a food diary can help identify these triggers and avoid them in the future.

Anti- inflammatory foods:

Fatty fish like salmon, nuts, seeds, and leafy green vegetables have anti-inflammatory properties. Such foods can help reduce inflammation in the body and airways. Stay hydrated:

Drinking plenty of water can help keep airways hydrated and reduce the likelihood of asthma symptoms. Nutritional supplements:

Some supplements like Vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids and probiotics may help reduce inflammation and manage asthma symptoms. Such supplements may be taken with concordance of your healthcare provider.

While diet can play a role in managing asthma symptoms, it is not a replacement for medical treatment. A healthy diet can help to manage asthma symptoms by providing important nutrients for respiratory health and reducing inflammation in the body.

